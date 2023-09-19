Delhi cop killed by speeding car

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) An on duty 54-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) died while another person sustained injuries after they were hit by a rash and recklessly driven car in the national capital on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Gangasaran and he was on patrolling duty in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area at the time of incident.

According to police, on Tuesday a police control room call was received about an accident of police personnel.

Upon receiving the information, a police team promptly arrived at the scene and requested the Crime Team's presence.

“During investigation, it was determined that SI Gangasaran and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ajay Tomar (driver) were on patrolling duty in an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) Gypsy vehicle,” said a senior police official.

“At around 5:30 a.m., they stopped a Bolero Pickup at NH 9 for a routine check. SI Gangasaran exited the Gypsy, while ASI Tomar remained inside the Gypsy as they proceeded to inspect the Bolero pickup. The driver of the Bolero, Ram Gopal, also stepped out of his vehicle for inspection,” said the official.

Suddenly, a speeding Honda Amaze car coming from Ghaziabad towards Sarai Kale Khan hit Gangasaran and Ramgopal, a resident of Chanchal Park, Nangloi, Delhi, from behind.

“ASI Tomar, with the assistance of Rajkumar, a helper from the Bolero, rushed both Gangasaran and Ramgopal to LBS Hospital. Unfortunately, Gangasaran succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said the official.

The deceased is survived by his wife and five children.

“The Bolero driver, Ramgopal, was subsequently transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for further medical attention,” said the official.

“The Crime Team conducted an inspection of the accident scene, and a case is being registered under sections 279, 337, 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pandav Nagar police station,” the official added.

