CM YS Jagan Presents Silk Robes to Srivaru

Tirumala: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the traditional Pattuvastralu (silk robes) to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the Government on the occasion of the Swami Vari Brahmotsavams here on Monday.

TTD archakas tied the parivattam to the Chief Minister at Sri Bedi Anjaneyaswami temple before he presented the pattuvastrams and had dharshan.

After the darshan, TTD vedic pundits blessed him in Sri Ranganayakula Mandapam reciting hymns and handed over prasadam and a portrait of the Lord.

The Chief Minister also released the TTD diary and calendar for 2024.

Later, he inaugurated Vakula Mata Nilayam and Sri Rachana complex built with Rs. 7 crore and Rs.11.50 crore respectively.

While devotee Rajesh Sarma donated the amount for the construction of Vakula Mata Nilayam, Narendra Choudary donated the amount for the construction of Sri Rachana Guest House.

In the two guesthouses, 24 rooms would be made available to the devotees.

TTD Chairman B.Karunakara Reddy, donors Rajesh Sarma and Narendra Choudary participated in the programme.

