Delhi CM supports '100 per cent boycott' of Turkish apples, institutions

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday endorsed the rejection of apples and other products from Turkey and Azerbaijan, saying those supporting forces inimical to the interest of the country will have to face '100 per cent boycott' and the collective wrath of Indians.

Addressing the media during a visit to the Azadpur Mandi in north Delhi, CM Gupta said, "I compliment the traders for the boycott. If any nation works against Bharat’s interest in any form, then Indian citizens will boycott it."

"The decision reflects the traders' patriotism," she said.

Supporting the public outrage against countries supporting terror in India, she said, "There will be no 'vyapar, varta or sambandh' (trade, communication or relation with countries supporting terror."

The Chief Minister also welcomed the decision by Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia to end their MoUs with Turkish educational institutions.

"There has to be a 100 per cent boycott of countries which are supporting terror in our country," she said.

Earlier, during a round of the Azadpur Mandi, the largest fruit market in Asia, CM Gupta hit out at the deplorable condition of facilities, including a lack of security and a stench in the entire area.

"The previous AAP government has reduced the market to a corruption hub. Neither their ministers nor chairmen appointed by them at various mandis were interested in putting in any effort for improvement," she said.

"The leaders who promised to make Delhi as good as London or Paris could not even improve the sanitation and toilets here," she said.

The Chief Minister promised a total makeover of facilities for traders and workers at mandis and identified key areas of focus as modernisation, cleanliness, roads, maintenance of toilets and security.

She said the BJP government will not allow corruption in mandis, and committees will be reconstituted for the overall improvement.

Thousands of trucks come here, and items eaten by people are handled, but the previous government had reduced the market to a large garbage bin, she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.