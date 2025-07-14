Delhi CM announces Rs 50,000-a-month tourism fellowship for 40 youth

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced a ‘Tourism and Heritage Fellowship Programme’ aimed at supporting 40 youth with a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 for promoting and preserving the cultural and historical legacy of the national capital.

Under this programme, 40 individuals will be selected each year. They will get a certificate upon successful completion of the one-year fellowship.

CM Gupta stated that this initiative is in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which emphasises strengthening domestic capabilities and traditional knowledge systems while reducing reliance on external consultants.

The fellowship will serve as a platform for young citizens to engage directly with government projects and contribute to establishing Delhi as a vibrant, inclusive, and world-class tourism destination.

Providing further details, the Chief Minister said the programme will be implemented by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

It aims to connect youth, researchers, and professionals interested in the tourism sector with Delhi’s rich heritage and to enhance institutional capacity in the tourism domain.

As part of the fellowship, 40 fellows will be selected annually.

Their responsibilities will include contributing to heritage walks, guided tours, creation of digital and promotional content, tourism marketing, event management, operations at Delhi Haat, Garden of Five Senses, tourist information centres, film shoot coordination, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) activities.

Applicants must be below the age of 35 and hold at least a graduate degree or equivalent qualification. Preference will be given to candidates with a degree/postgraduate qualification in tourism.

Applicants must also have a minimum of one year of formal experience in tourism or a related sector, along with proficiency in both Hindi and English and strong digital skills.

The Chief Minister described the fellowship as “a powerful medium for Delhi’s youth to connect directly with the government and become agents of change".

She reiterated that the programme aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by promoting domestic talent and reducing dependence on external expertise.

She added that the Delhi government is committed to channeling the energy of young citizens in a creative and constructive direction, with the goal of giving Delhi’s heritage and culture a global identity.

