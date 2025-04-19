Delhi: 10 killed as building collapses in Mustafabad; CM Gupta orders inquiry (3rd LD)

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) A four-storey building collapsed early Saturday morning in the Mustafabad area of east Delhi, killing 10 people, including the house owner, and trapping several others under the debris, officials said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry and promised action against the culprits.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m., following intense overnight rainfall and thunderstorms that hit several parts of the city. Sixty-year-old building owner Tehsin was also killed, while 11 others were rescued.

Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East District), said, "Four among the 14 rescued succumbed to their injuries... The building was four floors high. Rescue operations are ongoing, and eight to ten people are still feared trapped."

CM Gupta said in a message on social media post X that her heart is deeply saddened by the tragic incident of the building collapse in Mustafabad.

She said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"DDMA, NDRF, DFS and other agencies are continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of all the injured," she said.

Providing an update from the ground, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official Mohan Shaheedi said in the afternoon, "People are feared trapped under the debris, including nine adults and three children. According to information from local sources, 6 people have been rescued so far and shifted to the hospital. Two NDRF teams are present at the site, supported by Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, and volunteers."

He added, "Authorities are identifying cavities and possible locations under the debris where survivors may be trapped. Technical searches are underway using rescue dogs to detect any signs of life. If any indication is found, special focus is given to that area. The operation is highly challenging and is being carried out with the utmost care."

Teams from the NDRF, Delhi Police, Fire Services, and local volunteers continue to work tirelessly at the site.

The area has been sealed off as the rescue operation enters a critical phase. The exact cause of the collapse will be investigated once the rescue efforts conclude. Rescue operations are underway.

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and area legislator Mohan Singh Bisht said, "I have requested the L-G and MCD Commissioner to take action against negligent officials."

"There are illegal buildings across Mustafabad and the incident has exposed the corruption in MCD and other departments like power discoms," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi also expressed grief over the incident, urging AAP workers to help the tragedy-hit families.

Her party colleague and the Delhi Mayor said a probe has been filed into the incident, and the guilty officials would soon be suspended.

