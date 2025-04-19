Gymkhana Trailer Launched, Watch Trailer

After winning hearts with the Malayalam blockbuster Premalu, Naslen is back in the spotlight with Gymkhana—and it’s already a box-office hit in Malayalam. Now, this sports-packed, youthful entertainer is heading to Telugu theatres on April 25th. Star director Anil Ravipudi unveiled the film’s trailer.

The trailer is a total vibe—fun, fights, and full of feels. A bunch of young guys sign up for a boxing class, thinking it’s all fun and games. Especially when they meet their no-nonsense coach who means serious business. As training kicks in, so do the life lessons. The crew soon learns that boxing isn’t just about throwing punches—it’s about discipline, grit, and a whole lot of heart. What really lights that fire in them? You’ll have to catch the movie to find out.

Director Khalid Rahman mixed humor, heart, vives, and high-energy fight sequences, to make it as an unlimited entertainer. Naslen leads the gang with his usual charm, and the whole cast brings a ton of innocence and realness to the screen.

Produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Subeesh Kannanchery, the film’s got something for everyone. Telugu audiences, get ready for a punchy entertainer with a whole lot of soul.

The film is a visual treat, thanks to the striking cinematography by Jimshi Khalid and crisp editing by Nishadh Yusuf, which together elevate the storytelling. Vishnu Vijay’s background score is the biggest asset.

With its Telugu release set for April 25, the anticipation is building fast. Given the buzz and universal appeal of its youthful energy, Gymkhana is poised to resonate with Telugu audiences just as strongly.

