Death toll in Hathras stampede tragedy mounts to 87 (2nd Ld)

Hathras (UP), July 2 (IANS) At least 87 people, including women and children, were killed in a stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday, officials said.

"We have confirmed 87 deaths so far and are focusing on providing relief and medical aid to the injured," Chaitra V., Divisional Commissioner of Aligarh, told mediapersons.

The 'satsang' of Lord Shiva, organised by the Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavna Samagam Committee, was being held in Ratibhanpur where a huge crowd had gathered there to listen to religious preacher Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba.

The injured and the deceased were taken to hospitals in both Hathras and neighbouring Etah district.

As per local sources, the stampede occurred as the event concluded when some people tried to move out of the pandal amid the humid conditions while others tried to push them back, leading to confusion and chaos.

The sources added that the servitors of Bhole Baba reportedly stopped people from leaving the venue amid the heat and humidity, so that the preacher and his retinue could leave first.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the incident.

The Chief Minister’s Office has sought a detailed report about the organisers of the 'satsang', stating that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Senior officials, including Agra ADG Aparna Kulshretra, have reached the site of the incident to supervise the rescue operations.

Additional police force from the adjoining districts has also been called in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Yogi Adityanath regarding the tragic incident.

"The UP government is engaged in providing all possible help to all the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he posted on X after the phone call.

Reacting to the tragic incident, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government for not taking enough safety measures for the religious congregation.

"We were inside the Parliament when we got information about the tragic incident. How can so many people die? What was the state government doing? If such a huge gathering was planned, the government should have made proper arrangements right from the start of the event. The state government is responsible for this and should now help the families of the victims and take care of the injured," Akhilesh Yadav said after coming out of the Parliament.

