Cyclone Remal: NFR cancels 44 trains on Monday, Tuesday

Guwahati/Agartala, May 26 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates in the northeastern states, seven districts of West Bengal, and five districts of north Bihar, cancelled 44 trains on Monday and Tuesday in view of the cyclonic storm "Remal".

Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that as a precautionary measure, 44 trains, commencing their journeys on Monday and Tuesday, were cancelled.

Most of the cancelled trains are passenger trains, including DEMUs and express trains.

The cancelled trains were supposed to connect Malda, Siliguri, Alipurduar Junction, New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal), Jogbani (Bihar), Guwahati, Silchar (Assam), Bhairabi (Mizoram), and Agartala and Sabroom (Tripura).

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said in New Delhi that the "Remal" is progressing towards Assam and Meghalaya. As per the weather office, it was moving north-northeastwards and gradually weakening into a deep depression, while light to moderate rainfall was recorded in most of the northeastern states.

Though the cyclonic storm damaged many houses and other properties in a few northeastern states, no major damage has been reported so far. Disaster Management officials said that they are collecting the actual reports of damages from the districts.

