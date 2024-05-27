Pinnelli once again approaches Andhra Pradesh HC in EVM case

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court questioned the police for their misbehaviour towards YSRCP’s Macherla legislator Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in the case relating to the destruction of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during polling. The high court heard the arguments in the case on Monday.

Alleging the Palnadu police are deliberately targeting him, Ramakrishna Reddy once again approached the high court. During the hearing, the police officials told the court that the ruling party leader was booked on May 22 a day after the video of EVM destruction went viral on social media. The court then directed the police to furnish the complete documentary evidence of the polling booth incident.

Ramakrishna Reddy's counsel Niranjan Reddy, who had moved the lunch motion petition, argued that the incident occurred on May 13 but the FIR was registered on May 15. Initially, the FIR was booked against unknown persons but later the MLA was named accused number one after a video was circulated on social media. Earlier, the court barred police from taking any action against him till June 5 in the case.

Following the granting of protection to Ramakrishna Reddy the court, the state DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and Palnadu district police deliberately booked three more cases against the YSRCP legislator.

Ramakrishna Reddy is seeking re-election from Macherla as YSRCP candidate for a fifth consecutive term. Meanwhile, TDP friendly media reported that the police may arrest the YSRCP MLA ahead of the counting of votes for Assembly elections scheduled on June 4.

