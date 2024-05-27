Has Radhakrishna Accepted the Defeat of TDP Before June 4?

Vemuri Radhakrishna, the managing director of ABN Andhra Jyothi and the unofficial spokesperson for the opposition Telugu Desam Party, is reportedly not sure which way the results of Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections would go. Does that mean he’s convinced that the TDP is losing the elections again?

Radhakrishna has been at the forefront in pushing the narrative of the opposition party through his media outlets. He has continuously targeted the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ruling party to influence the voters ahead of the May 13 elections. The Election Commission is gearing up to begin the process of vote counting on June 4. When all the poll surveys indicate the resounding victory of YSRCP in the elections, the ABN journalist is not sure about his own party’s fate on the day of the counting of votes and this was evident with the media outlet’s newspaper headline “confusion”.

Prior to the elections, the senior journalist tried to mislead the electorate with the misinformation. He seems to have realised that the people cannot be fooled all the time and the TDP is losing the election big time. The Telugu newspaper’s headline clearly shows that the TDP-friendly media outlet is fully aware of what is in store for the opposition party.

It is no longer a secret that the opinion of Andhra Jyothi reflects the assertion of the TDP. Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi left no stone unturned to turn the people against the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act (APLTA) and e-Stamping System but in vain. The same journalist supported all the vile allegations made by the iTDP (TDP’s digital wing) against the YSRCP and chief minister.

The opposition friendly media is striving hard to salvage the sinking ship called TDP. Ahead of elections, the interviews of both the ruling and opposition leaders CM YS Jagan and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu were telecast on TV9 and ABN Andhra Jyothi on the same day and at the same time respectively. CM Jagan’s interview received 11 lakh views while Naidu’s video garnered four-to-five lakh views, which shows he’s becoming an unpopular leader in the state.

