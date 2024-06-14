AP Ministers and Portfolios: Full List is Here

Jun 14, 2024, 14:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

Pawan Kalyan Deputy Chief Minister, Nara Lokesh IT & Human Resources Minister

Here is complete list of portfolios of AP Cabinet Ministers

Two days after the oath-taking ceremony, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has allocated the portfolios to his 24 council of ministers.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister): GAD, Law & Order, Public Enterprises & all other portfolios

Konidala Pawan Kalyan (Deputy CM): Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply; Environment, Forest, Science & Technology

Nara Lokesh: Human Resources Development; IT Electronics & Communication

Anitha Vangalapudi: Home Affairs & Disaster Management

Payyavula Keshav: Finance; Planning; Commercial Taxes & Legislative Affairs

Satya Kumar Yadav: Health; Family Welfare & Medical Education

Ponguru Narayana: Municipal Administration & Urban Development 

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu: Agriculture; Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries 

Kollu Ravindra: Mines & Geology; Excise 

Nadendla Manohar: Food and Civil Supplies; Consumer Affairs 

Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu: Irrigation, Water Resources Development 

Nasyam Mohammed Farook: Law & Justice; Minority Welfare

Anam Ramnarayana Reddy: Endowments

Anagani Satya Prasad: Revenue, Registration & Stamps

Kolusu Parthasarathy: Housing, I&PR

Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy: Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer

Gottipati Ravi Kumar: Power & Energy

Kandula Durgesh: Tourism, Culture & Cinematography

Gummadi Sandhya Rani: Women & Child Welfare; Tribal Welfare

BC Janardhan Reddy: Roads & Buildings; Infrastructure & Investments

TG Bharath: Industries & Commerce; Food processing

S Savitha: BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles

Vasamsetti Subhash: Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services

Kondapalli Srinivas: MSME, SERP, NRI empowerment & relations

Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy: Transport; Youth & Sports

