AP Ministers and Portfolios: Full List is Here
Pawan Kalyan Deputy Chief Minister, Nara Lokesh IT & Human Resources Minister
Here is complete list of portfolios of AP Cabinet Ministers
Two days after the oath-taking ceremony, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has allocated the portfolios to his 24 council of ministers.
Nara Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister): GAD, Law & Order, Public Enterprises & all other portfolios
Konidala Pawan Kalyan (Deputy CM): Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply; Environment, Forest, Science & Technology
Nara Lokesh: Human Resources Development; IT Electronics & Communication
Anitha Vangalapudi: Home Affairs & Disaster Management
Payyavula Keshav: Finance; Planning; Commercial Taxes & Legislative Affairs
Satya Kumar Yadav: Health; Family Welfare & Medical Education
Ponguru Narayana: Municipal Administration & Urban Development
Kinjarapu Atchannaidu: Agriculture; Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries
Kollu Ravindra: Mines & Geology; Excise
Nadendla Manohar: Food and Civil Supplies; Consumer Affairs
Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu: Irrigation, Water Resources Development
Nasyam Mohammed Farook: Law & Justice; Minority Welfare
Anam Ramnarayana Reddy: Endowments
Anagani Satya Prasad: Revenue, Registration & Stamps
Kolusu Parthasarathy: Housing, I&PR
Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy: Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer
Gottipati Ravi Kumar: Power & Energy
Kandula Durgesh: Tourism, Culture & Cinematography
Gummadi Sandhya Rani: Women & Child Welfare; Tribal Welfare
BC Janardhan Reddy: Roads & Buildings; Infrastructure & Investments
TG Bharath: Industries & Commerce; Food processing
S Savitha: BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles
Vasamsetti Subhash: Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services
Kondapalli Srinivas: MSME, SERP, NRI empowerment & relations
Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy: Transport; Youth & Sports