Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Pawan Kalyan on becoming Dy CM

Amaravati, June 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday congratulated Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan on becoming the Deputy Chief Minister.

Naidu, who distributed portfolios among his cabinet colleagues, congratulated Pawan Kalyan through a post on X.

Pawan Kalyan has been allocated portfolios of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply; Environment, Forest, Science & Technology.

Naidu, who took oath as the Chief Minister along with the Council of Ministers on June 12, congratulated all his cabinet colleagues.

“I congratulate all my colleagues in the cabinet on being assigned their portfolios. Together, we have taken a solemn oath to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and usher in an era of People's Governance. I'm confident that you shall strive to deliver on our people's expectations as Ministers. My best wishes to you all as you embark on this journey of service and devotion,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan is one among the three ministers from his party in the 25-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ministry.

The actor-politician was elected to the Assembly from the Pithapuram constituency in the Kakinada district. He is a first-time MLA.

TDP-Jana Sena Party-BJP alliance stormed to power with a landslide victory in the recent elections. It bagged 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

The TDP alone won 135 seats. JSP bagged all 21 seats it contested while BJP won eight seats.

The alliance also won 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

