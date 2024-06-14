Rajdhani, Vande Bharat, Duronto to now run at higher speed between Sitarampur & Jhajha

Kolkata (June 14, 2024) There will be a reduction in running time for important trains like the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (via Patna), Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express, and Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express (via Patna) as the Eastern Railway (ER) has enhanced the sectional speed limit between the Sitarampur (west bengal) and Jhajha stations from 110 kmph to 130 kmph.

This 143-km-long stretch is a vital section in ER’s Asansol Division between Howrah and Patna. As many as 74 mail/express and 39 goods trains pass through this stretch daily.

“The increased speed will ensure increased punctuality in train operations within the Asansol Division. It will also enhance the overall line capacity, allowing smoother and more efficient train movement. While the Vande Bharat trains will save eight minutes, other trains like the Rajdhani, Duronto, and Poorva Expresses with LHB coaches will save 11-12 minutes along this stretch,” said Kausik Mitra, CPRO, ER.

The upgrade will also allow goods trains to save time, leading to operational efficiency, he added.

As trains will be crossing this section at higher speeds, there will be less congestion. ER has also planned the construction of several road under bridges to replace level crossing gates along this section for greater safety in train operations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.