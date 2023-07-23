CVoter Survey: Majority say 'double engine' has failed in Manipur, want Prez rule

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) An exclusive survey conducted by India's leading poll agency CVoter reveals that a majority of Indians are of the opinion that the "double engine" government of the NDA has failed in Manipur.

Significantly, an even bigger majority is of the opinion that President's rule needs to be imposed in the state to quell the violence that has engulfed the state since early May.

The question asked during the CVoter survey was: Do you think that the violence in Manipur reflects the complete failure of BJP's double engine government in the state? Overall, close to 57 per cent of the respondents answered in the affirmative while just about 30 per cent disagreed.

Significantly, even among respondents who support the NDA, a larger proportion says the double engine government has failed. A big majority (58 per cent) is also of the opinion that the BJP and the Central government are failing to stop the violence in Manipur for political reasons.

Significantly, close to 62 per cent of the respondents want President's rule to be imposed in the state. A big majority (54 per cent) of the NDA supporters want President's rule to be imposed while less than one third don't agree with the contention.

The northeastern state has been gripped by uncontrolled violence since May 3. There were protests by the members belonging to the Kuki tribe when the Manipur High Court ordered that the indigenous Meitei tribe be given the Scheduled Tribe status.

The Supreme Court stayed the order and reprimanded the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

The protests by members of the Kuki community soon spiralled into horrific violence as militant sections from both communities launched attacks on each other, attacked police posts and armouries and looted weapons.

Worse, women have been brutally assaulted and gang-raped, leading to nationwide outrage and anger.

The Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the sexual assault cases.

The monsoon session of Parliament has been disrupted over the issue.

More than 115 people have lost their lives so far in the Manipur violence.

