Lathi-charge incident: Samrat Choudhary demands postmortem report of Vijay Singh

Patna, July 23 (IANS) BJP State President Samrat Choudhary on Sunday asked the Superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to provide a detailed postmortem report of Vijay Kumar Singh.

BJP has alleged that Kumar died during the police lathi-charge on July 13. However, the Patna administration has said that the deceased died due to a heart attack.

Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh has also claimed that Vijay Singh was not present at the protest site where police restored to lathi-charge to disperse the BJP protesters.

Samrat Choudhary said that Vijay Kumar Singh, the Maha Mantri of BJP Jahanabad district, died due to lathi-charge on July 13.

“His postmortem was conducted in PMCH. Provide us with a detailed postmortem report and video of the postmortem,” Choudhary said.

RCP Singh, the former union minister, after meeting with the family members of Vijay Singh said: “Vijay Singh was not having any heart problem. He was not taking any medicines. The state government is claiming that he died due to a heart attack. It is an unfortunate incident.”

