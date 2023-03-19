Vijayawada: In a tragic accident on Sunday, two contract workers died after a lift they were travelling in plummeted down after the lift cable snapped. The incident took place at Dr. Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) at Ibrahimpatnam near the city.

As per reports, the accident took place at around 8:45 am when around 20 workers got into the lift. Due to the overloading of the lift it got stuck. While the rest of the workers managed to get down the two workers couldn't get down and the cable supporting the lift snapped, resulting in the lift falling down.

The grievously injured workers were taken to the NTTPS Board Hospital by their fellow workers, but the doctors declared them dead. The deceased who hailed from Jharkhand were identified as Chotu Kumar Singh (23) and Jitendra Singh (24) and were engaged in stage V works of the thermal power plant.

The workers complained that the lift capacity was only for 10 people, but there were 20 people travelling in the lift and heavy material was also being moved in the lifts. NTTPS Plant Manager Subrahmanyam said that this accident happened due to safety failure and steps will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, several leaders from labour unions and parties staged an agitation at the plant demanding that the management pay compensation and give jobs to the families of the deceased. Ibrahimpatnam CI P. Srinu said that the dead bodies were shifted to the Vijayawada Government Hospital for postmortem and a case was registered.