Ugadi Pachadi Recipe, Check Here

This year, Ugadi falls on March 22nd. Ugadi is the New Year Day in Hindu calendar, and it is believed that on this day Lord Bhrama created the universe and time. The festival is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa in India. It is festively observed in these regions on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. It also falls during the Tamil month of either Panguni or Chithrai, sometimes on the day after Amavasya with the 27th Nakshatra Revati. Ugadi day is pivoted on the first New Moon after March Equinox.

Ugadi Pachadi is the festive dish that symbolically reminds the people that life will experince sweet, sour, salty, and bitter.

Ugadi Pachadi Recepi:

Ingredients

Tamarind

Jaggery

Raw Mango

Neem flower

Black pepper

Salt

How To Make Ugadi Pachadi

Step 1: Soak 2 teaspoons tamarind in half cup of water for 40 minutes. Squeeze the tamarind in the water and remove pulp.

Step 2: Add Jaggery and mix well

Step 3: Chop raw Mangoes and add them

Step 4: Add neem flowerss

Step 5: Add ¼ teaspoon black pepper powder, green chilies or red chili powder.

Step 6: Add ¼ teaspoon of salt and mix very well.