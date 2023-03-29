NIZAMABAD: A family pilgrimage outing turned tragic where three people were killed in a bizarre road accident after a proclainer fell off a tractor trolley and landed on the car in which they were travelling. The accident took place on Tuesday night at Nizamabad district in the State of Telangana.

As per reports, seven people were travelling in the car after visiting a temple at Bada Bhimgal. When the car reached Bhimgal Junior College a tractor trolley carrying the proclainer slipped and fell on the car which was behind the vehicle. Two of them were killed instantly and another person died en route to the hospital.

As per reports a woman named Lakshmi from Mortad mandal of Nizamabad district went to Ellamma temple in Bada Bhimgal along with her family. While Lakshmi and her son-in-law Chukkarapu Rajeshwar, were seriously injured in the accident, Lakshmi's son Mupparapu Rajeshwar, daughter-in-law Jyothi, and daughter Rama died in this accident. The injured were rushed to Nizamabad local hospital by the police who reached the accident site after receiving information. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.

Locals and the police who reached the spot had to struggle to extricate the bodies and pull out the injured family stuck in the car. They had to bring in another proclainer to remove the vehicle which landed on the car. The couple Rajeshwar and Jyothi who died in this accident had two children who survived the accident.

The police have registered a case on this incident. They are inquiring if there was any negligence on part of the driver as to how the heavy vehicle fell from the tractor trolley onto the car or whether the car hit the tractor trolley.

