Hyderabad: Toddler Crushed to Death Under Wheels of Garbage Collection Vehicle in Moula Ali

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 16-month-old toddler was crushed to death after being run over by a garbage collection van in Hyderabad on Monday. The chilling incident which took place in Moulali was caught on CCTV footage.

The video clip being shared on social media purportedly shows the child getting under wheels as the driver reverses his vehicle to navigate the lane. Malkajgiri police said the child died on the spot.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the toddler, identified as Mohammed Razzak, was playing outside his house in RTC colony on Monday afternoon. The police said the driver of the garbage collection vehicle and his helper fled the scene after the incident. After receiving a complaint from the victim's family, the police filed an FIR and are investigating it.

Disurbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised!

Disturbing #CCTVFootage - Trigger warning: A 18 mths old toddler was killed, while playing outside, after a #garbage-collecting auto trolley ran over him, while taking reverse in RTC Colony at Moula-Ali in #Malkajgiri. @GHMCOnline #GHMC #Hyderabad @GadwalvijayaTRS pic.twitter.com/4XL0YeLqD0 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 27, 2023

