RCB and Virat Kohli Fans Disappointed: No Victory Parade!

In what could be called a disappointing update for Virat Kohli and RCB fans, the scheduled victory parade for the RCB team and the management from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium has been cancelled.

Fears of traffic congestion and the potential number of fans blocking the roads to Chinnaswamy Stadium led to the decision. Earlier, the parade was supposed to start at 03:30 PM, where the team was supposed to be felicitated by the Karnataka CM and the Deputy CM.

Now, this has changed, and it's being reported that all the players will be felicitated inside the Chinnaswamy stadium, and entry is only allowed to those with passes. The same people are now instructed to take the Metro and public transport to Chinnaswamy to avoid traffic congestion.

There will be a felicitation function for the RCB team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5PM to 6PM. Entry is restricted to ticket/pass holders only. There will be NO victory parade. Due to limited parking, the public is advised to use Metro and other public transport. The public is advised to avoid the CBD area from 3 pm IST to 8 pm IST.

