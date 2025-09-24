India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025: When and Where to Watch Super Four Match Live

India will take on Bangladesh in a crucial Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025 with a place in the final on the line. The match is scheduled for September 24, 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The toss will take place at 7.30 pm IST and the first ball will be bowled at 8.00 pm IST.

Both teams enter the contest with momentum. India recently secured a convincing win over Pakistan which boosted morale and improved net run rate. Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in a tense finish to stay alive in the tournament. Victory in this match would all but confirm a place in the final for either side.

Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network while digital viewers can stream it through SonyLIV and the FanCode app. Audiences outside India can follow the action on regional broadcasters and OTT platforms.

On paper India enjoy a commanding record against Bangladesh in T20 internationals with 16 wins in 17 encounters. Yet Bangladesh have shown resilience in recent games and will be eager to spring a surprise. The pitch in Dubai often offers assistance to spinners which could play a big role in shaping the result.

India will rely on the consistency of their top order batsmen and disciplined bowling at the death. Bangladesh will hope their spinners can create pressure while their batting unit capitalises on chances.

With both teams chasing a spot in the final the contest promises high intensity cricket and plenty of drama for fans around the world.