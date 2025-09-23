Umpire Dickie Bird Dies at 92: The Man Who Left Sachin Tendulkar Out of His All Time XI

The world of cricket is mourning the passing of Harold Dennis “Dickie” Bird, who died at the age of 92. Widely regarded as one of the most respected umpires the game has ever seen, Bird’s career spanned more than two decades and left an indelible mark on the sport. He stood in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals between 1973 and 1996, earning the admiration of players and fans for his fairness, composure under pressure and quirky sense of humour.

Born in Barnsley, Yorkshire, Bird started as a promising batsman before an injury cut short his playing career. He then found his true calling in umpiring, quickly rising through the ranks with his sharp eye and calm authority. Bird was known for the way he managed matches with firmness but also a touch of humanity, often defusing tense situations with his wit. His trademark white hat and distinctive walk became symbols of reliability on the field.

Beyond his long career, Bird’s legacy was also shaped by the opinions he shared after retirement. One of his most debated decisions came in 2013 when he released his all time Test XI. The list was filled with legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Barry Richards, Viv Richards, Greg Chappell, Graeme Pollock, Gary Sobers, Alan Knott, Shane Warne, Dennis Lillee and Lance Gibbs. Yet what caught global attention was who was left out. Neither Don Bradman nor Sachin Tendulkar, two names often considered automatic picks, found a place in Bird’s selection.

The omission of Tendulkar in particular struck a nerve in India and beyond. Tendulkar’s career of more than two decades saw him score 100 international centuries and become one of the most beloved athletes in the world. To see him excluded from Bird’s ultimate XI surprised many, with fans and former players questioning Bird’s criteria. Bird later defended his choices, saying he based them on players he had watched closely and those who left a lasting impression on him personally.

Reactions were mixed. Some felt Bird’s perspective was valid, coming from someone who had umpired during an era of greats in the 1970s and 1980s. Others felt the exclusion diminished the credibility of the XI, pointing out that Tendulkar’s achievements were too monumental to be ignored. Regardless, the debate only added to Bird’s reputation as a man unafraid to stand by his convictions, even when they went against popular opinion.

Bird’s passing closes the chapter on one of cricket’s most iconic figures. He was more than an umpire. To many, he was the embodiment of cricket’s spirit. His autobiography became a bestseller, offering fans glimpses into his journey and his philosophy toward the game. Even in retirement, he remained a beloved presence, attending matches at his hometown of Barnsley and sharing stories of his time in international cricket.

As tributes pour in, fans remember him not only for the calls he made on the field but also for the boldness of his off field opinions. Whether celebrated for his fairness or debated for his Tendulkar omission, Dickie Bird’s influence on cricket is undeniable. At 92, he leaves behind a legacy of integrity, humour and enduring love for the game.