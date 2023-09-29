UP court sentences convict to death for double murders

Lucknow, Sep 29 (IANS) A court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a 45-year-old convict to death for killing a woman and her relative 11 years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge V.S. Tripathi also imposed a fine of Rs 5,500 on Gabbar a.k.a. Sohrab Ali.

The court's verdict on Thursday came after the confirmation of his death penalty from the high court.

Earlier, the court had held that the way he had committed murders of the two fell into the ‘rarest of rare’ category.

He was produced in the court from jail through video conferencing.

The court had held him guilty for two murders on September 4 and pronounced the sentence on Thursday.

DCP (Central Zone) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that the conviction was possible only because of the meticulous investigation, timely filing of the charge sheet, preservation of evidence and consistent perusal of the case in the court.

On October 9, 2012, Urvashi Tiwari (28) was going towards Ramakrishna Math in Lucknow to get medicine for her ailing child along with a relative Om Prakash (35) as the former's husband Hari Prakash Tiwari, who is a ‘purohit’, was busy in a puja.

The convict, who had been stalking her for some time, waylaid them and stabbed Urvashi with a knife.

When Om Prakash intervened, he was also stabbed.

Locals tried to stop and apprehend the accused, who fled the scene, said police.

The two were taken to KGMU where Urvashi was declared brought dead, while Om Prakash died during treatment on October 17, 2012.

Hari Prakash had lodged an FIR.

Government counsel K.K. Sahu said the convict had a “one-sided love affair” with Urvashi.

After she spurned his advances and married Hari Prakash, he was enraged and planned to eliminate her.

“In his dying declaration, Om Prakash had said that Gabbar had attacked him and Urvashi,” said the counsel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.