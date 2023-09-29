25 doctors on Lucknow fall ill due to suspected food poisoning

Lucknow, Sep 29 (IANS) Twenty-five doctors who had come to attend a training program at a three-star hotel in Lucknow's Hussainganj area, fell ill after having dinner.

The doctors complained of stomach ache and some of then started vomiting soon after the meal on Thursday night.

After this, most of the doctors and employees went to private hospitals for treatment.

Chief Medical Officer Manoj Aggarwal has ordered an investigation into the matter and expressed food poisoning in the case.

He said that a team of doctors was sent late on Thursday night to the hotel to take food samples.

Hotel security officer Chandramani Mishra said that the doctors had not fallen ill due to eating the food and added that he had no information about this.

Doctors from about 29 districts of Uttar Pradesh had gathered in the hotel for the program.

The matter is being investigated.

On the other hand, Hussainganj police has also denied any information regarding this matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.