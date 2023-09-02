Couple tortures 12 year-old domestic help in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sept 2 (IANS) A 12-year-old girl employed as a domestic help was subjected to horrifying torture by a couple in Nagpur.

The abusers reportedly used a hot pan, a hot knife, and even cigarettes to inflict pain on the young domestic help.

Adding to the ordeal, the couple left her unattended for four days while they traveled to Bengaluru, leaving her in a state of distress.

The victim was brought from Bengaluru three years ago to carry out household chores at the couple's residence in Nagpur's Atharva Nagari Society.

NGO worker Sheetal Patil said that the employers resorted to branding her with hot utensils or cigarettes whenever she made mistakes in her duties.

Victim’s plight took a turn for the worse when a power outage coincided with the couple's absence in Bengaluru. It was during this time that the girl seized an opportunity to call for help. Her cries reached neighbors who rallied together, breaking down the door to find her in a traumatised condition, bearing burn marks across her body.

The victim underwent a thorough medical examination that revealed distressing evidence of torture which were confirmed by police officer Vikrant Sangane.

The accused couple was arrested by the Bengaluru Police and subsequently handed over to Nagpur Police.

Legal proceedings are already underway, with a case registered against the couple.

