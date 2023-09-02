Actor Thrigun's Trailblazing Path to Wedlock and Everlasting Love

Renowned actor Thrigun, who made a remarkable entry into the film industry with his debut in the film "Katha," is all set to begin a new chapter in his life as he takes the sacred vows of matrimony. The beloved actor, who has captivated audiences with his performances in films such as "Garuda Vega," "WWW," and "Dear Megha," has earned a special place in the hearts of Telugu cinema enthusiasts.

Thrigun's journey in the industry reached new heights with his notable role in the film "Konda," directed by the visionary filmmaker RGV. This role not only garnered him immense appreciation but also established a deep connection between Thrigun and the Telugu audience.

The talented actor has decided to embrace the joys of married life, and the auspicious occasion will be graced by his family, close friends, and well-wishers. The marriage, a result of the elders' blessings, joins Thrigun in wedlock with his bride, the charming Nivedita. The celebrations promise to be a grand affair, truly befitting the love and respect the couple holds for one another.

The festivities are scheduled over the weekend, with a pre-wedding function set to take place on Saturday evening, followed by the wedding ceremony on Sunday morning, September 3rd. The enchanting Sri Sentur Mahal, located in Avinashi, Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, will be the backdrop for these joyous events.

Notable luminaries from the film industry, esteemed political figures, and prominent personalities are expected to grace the occasion, adding to the glitz and glamour of the celebration.

Thrigun, formerly known as Arun Adith, made the significant decision to adopt his new name in 2022, and since then, he has continued to enthrall audiences across both Telugu and Tamil cinema with his exceptional acting prowess. The actor is currently working on multiple projects, keeping his fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming releases.

The entire entertainment fraternity, along with countless well-wishers, extend their heartiest congratulations to Thrigun and Nivedita as they embark on this beautiful journey of togetherness.