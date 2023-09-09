Country's first Constitution Park constructed at Raj Bhavan, says Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, Sep 9 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said that his last four years as Governor have been dedicated to the bright path of constitutional culture.

He said that the resolve he had taken to effectively create an indelible image of the historical journey of the making and implementation of the Constitution in the minds of the people has been fulfilled after the construction of country's first Constitution Park at the Raj Bhavan.

He said that being a constitutional post, the post of Governor has its own dignity and he has worked to spread the fundamental vision of the Indian Constitution.

He said that many innovations have been achieved in four years to embody the constitutional values.

Governor Mishra was speaking to media at Raj Bhavan on Saturday about the priorities of the four years of his tenure and the work plan for the coming year.

He said that the basic facts related to the cultural and historical journey related to the Constitution have been preserved in the Constitution Park located at Raj Bhavan.

He said that the original copy of the Constitution and the works of Shantiniketan's famous artist Nandlal Bose and his associates have also been brought to life here.

He said that there is still not much information about our preamble and fundamental duties.

“In such a situation, reading of the preamble and fundamental duties of the constitution was started at his level before all public programs so that public faith in the constitution could be further strengthened.|

“In the same sequence, before the address in the Rajasthan Assembly, the members of the House were also associated with this initiative.”

He said that with the aim that the new generation should be alert about constitutional rights as well as discharge of duties, construction of constitution gardens was started in universities.

He said that after the implementation of the new education policy in the country, Rajasthan was the first to start implementing it systematically in universities. He said that along with ensuring quality education in the universities of the state, employment-oriented courses were started in the last four years under the new education policy.

He said that an initiative was taken to implement 'choice based system' in the universities of the state and to give 'Chancellor's Award' to the best university so that there is healthy competition among the universities.

The Governor said that apart from implementing the State University Management System, regular evaluation of universities on the basis of monthly reports has also been ensured at the Raj Bhavan level.

To promote original research, instructions have been given to develop 'anti-plagiarism software' in universities. Ensured timely admission process, examination calendar, curriculum updates etc. in all universities.

He said that the students have benefited to a large extent from all these works including the historic initiative of organising convocation ceremonies every year and awarding degrees to the students on time.

