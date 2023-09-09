Guns n' Roses postpones concert due to 'illness'

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) American rock band Guns n' Roses have abruptly postponed their concert due to an illness. Due to take to the stage in Missouri with the Pretenders on Saturday night, the band have unexpectedly postponed their gig at the Busch Stadium, which is home to the St. Louis Cardinals, with the baseball team confirming that the concert will now take place on a different day.

Issuing a statement to the thousands of people who were hoping to attend, the band penned: "Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness. Hang on to your tickets, the event organiser is working to reschedule the concert”, reports Mirror.co.uk.

"You will receive an update via email as soon as the status of the event changes or the new date is announced," the statement concluded.

They then explained that should the rescheduled date not suit the ticket holders, then they would get issued a full refund.

As per Mirror.co.uk, fans were quick to air their frustrations over the cancelled event, with one writing: "SO disappointed! It would've been a perfect night." Another then said: "I’m hoping everything is ok, but damn. I’ve been waiting 35 years to finally see them. Paid full price for tickets the minute they went on sale. Taking my wife and kids which was difficult to finagle. Please get well and reschedule on a date I can still make." Meanwhile, many were quick to send their best wishes. One person penned: "Awe, Feel Better. Sending lots of healing thoughts."

Elsewhere on Twitter, some fans are speculating that Axl Rose could be ill after he apologised for his "horse voice" at the start of the month.

