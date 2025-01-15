Country knows during your time Mumbai was being run by dons like Dawood: Vinod Tawde to Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday hit out at former Union Minister and NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar saying the country knows that during his time, Mumbai was being run by dons like Dawood and his henchmen used to travel in his (Pawar) helicopter.

In a post on social media platform X, Tawde posted his video statement and wrote (in Hindi), "Nationalist Congress leader Sharad Pawar's comment on Amit Shah is extremely inappropriate. The country knows that during your time, Mumbai was being run by dons like Dawood and his people used to travel in your helicopter. In the case on which you are commenting, the Honorable Supreme Court has found Amit Shah innocent, but from your comment it seems that perhaps you no longer have faith in the Supreme Court either!"

Tawde said, “The deportation of a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative and Islamic terrorist like Sohrabuddin in an encounter will be considered a sign of patriotism, rather than a Chief Minister who lets Dawood's henchmen travel in his helicopter. Amit Shah's deportation was not for robbery and theft! Perhaps Mr Pawar has forgotten that protecting Dawood's henchmen is not befitting the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar,” said Tawde in his post on X in reply to Pawar’s dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah that none of the previous home ministers were deported or faced externment.

Tawde further stated, "If Swatantryaveer Savarkar, who was sentenced to two life sentences -- black water, had become a minister, would Pawar Saheb have made the same statement about him? Would the same have been said about the respected Atal Ji, Advani Ji and many other eminent leaders who were in jail for 17 months during the Emergency and later became ministers and Prime Ministers? Pawar Saheb should definitely tell the people of Maharashtra this.”

Pawar on Monday had said, "The dignity of the Home Minister's post should be maintained. Till now many legendary leaders, who held the home ministry, passed away. But none of them were deported from their state. These were leaders who made a major contribution to the country during their tenure as home minister.” Pawar had replied to Shah who had said, “Sharad Pawar had rebelled in 1978. The people of Maharashtra have taught him a lesson about the politics of betrayal that he had practised at that time. The state Assembly election has buried the politics of betrayal and dynastic politics of Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.”

Further, Mumbai BJP chief and Information Technology Minister Ashish Shah claimed that Sharad Pawar, "the father of betrayal, has once again demonstrated his disregard for truth by making baseless remarks against the Union Home Minister'. He criticised Pawar for his history of political treachery and opportunism.

“Pawar saheb, it was owing to your deceitful politics that you have been rejected by the people of Maharashtra. The courts have acquitted Union Home Minister Amit Shah clearing his name with due judicial process. If you choose to ignore this truth and continue to criticise him by disregarding the court verdicts, don’t compel us to remind people about the numerous cases, including Lavasa, and towards whom fingers were pointed,” said Shelar.

