Congress rules out Rahul Mamkootathil's resignation as party MLA

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22 (IANS) The political storm around Youth Congress leader and first-time MLA Rahul Mamkootathil shows no signs of abating after the BJP and the CPI-M demanded his resignation over serious allegations against him by a woman, while the grand old party has rejected such demands.

On Thursday, Mamkootathil resigned from his position as Youth Congress state president after facing a series of allegations, including claims that he forced a woman into an abortion.

While stepping down was projected as a personal decision of the first-time legislator, many senior leaders were upset with his behaviour, while some close to him were trying to cover up his lapses.

Irrespective of the difference of opinion, the Congress party has firmly rejected demands that Mamkootathil also give up his MLA seat.

Party leaders argued there was "no situation" warranting such a step, pointing out precedents such as CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, who continued in office despite facing serious charges.

Instead, the party has decided to restrict action to the organisational level, while also setting up a committee to probe the allegations.

Police, meanwhile, have opted against filing a case for now, citing a lack of evidence.

A complaint filed at Ernakulam Central Police Station by a lawyer, identified as a CPI(M) sympathiser, was based only on media reports.

Preliminary legal advice to police warned that registering a case solely on this basis could backfire in court.

Officers indicated that further steps would be taken only if the complainant produced additional evidence or if the woman heard in the leaked audio recordings herself came forward.

Adding fuel to the fire, Palakkad Congress MP V.K. Sreekandan on Friday created a stir with remarks widely condemned as victim-shaming.

Speaking to reporters, he questioned the credibility of the woman who raised allegations, referring to photographs of one complainant "in semi-clad attire with ministers".

He further alleged a political conspiracy behind the charges, questioning why the matter had surfaced years later and dismissing media reliance on audio clips as unreliable in the "age of AI videos".

Joining the issue with Sreekandan was State Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who on Friday urged to bring out the "so-called pictures with ministers".

The resignation has opened up a race for the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leadership.

Among those under consideration are IYC state vice presidents Abin Varkey and O.J. Janish, IYC national secretary Binu Chulliyil, and former KSU state president K.M. Abhijith.

Party sources suggest Varkey's chances are slim as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and other frontal organisations are already led by members of minority communities.

