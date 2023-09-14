Congress, RJD accuse BJP of celebrating on day security officer died in J&K

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday slammed the BJP for organising a grand welcome programme for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful G20 Summit.

They said that the ruling party held celebrations at its headquarters even as security officers were killed during an encounter in south Kashmir’s district Anantnag.

An Army colonel, a major and a DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokorenag area on Wednesday.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala in a post on X in Hindi said: "The reality of nationalism and love for the army is in front of the country. BJP's celebration on the day of martyrdom of three army and police officers and one soldier in Kashmir.

"Even on the day of Pulwama incident, Saheb (Prime Minister) was busy shooting, the whole country saw this," he said in a jibe at the Prime Minister.

"Humble tribute to the four personnel, who made supreme sacrifice while protecting Mother India. The country is proud of your bravery. May God give their family the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Surjewala added.

Meanwhile, in a video statement, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said: “On a day when our Jawans were martyred, we were also watching celebrations at the BJP office. The nation was watching both visuals together.”

“At the time of Pulwama attack, they had said they got to know about it late… But this time they knew everything since morning. The ruling party and the Prime Minister were celebrating.”

On Wednesday, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight with terrorists in the Garol area of Anantnag district in the morning hours of Wednesday.

The officers succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

However, the Prime Minister was given a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening following the successful G20 meeting under India’s presidency, as he arrived there to attend the party’s central election committee meeting for the upcoming assembly elections in several states.

Following the Prime Minister's arrival at the party headquarters, he was showered with flower petals by the party workers.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister at the party headquarters.

