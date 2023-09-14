Congress seeks CBI probe into criminal conspiracy against Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 14 (IANS) The Congress-led opposition in Kerala on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the agency's findings that a criminal conspiracy hatched by a few from the Left with a "middleman", who brought the solar scam accused "victim" before Pinarayi Vijayan few days after he assumed office in 2016, with sexual exploitation charges against two-time, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said that there is no confusion at all and "we definitely want a probe into the findings".

"All what we said was we do not wish to have a probe by any agency under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as he is the first accused in the criminal conspiracy that was hatched. We seek a CBI probe and if that doesn’t happen, we will seek a judicial scrutiny into it," he said.

Satheesan said it was a confusion that arose and the media reported it wrongly when the same thing was said by their convenor M.M.Hassan the other day.

"What he said was that the party is not interested in a probe done by an agency under Vijayan, but when it was reported, the news came out that they are not interested in a probe," he said.

The case pertains to a complaint by the solar scam accused woman that she was sexually exploited by Chandy and a few other top Congress leaders between 2012 and 2013. A letter was written by her after she was taken into custody for cheating people by promising to sell solar panels and collecting money, but failing to deliver them.

It was in that letter she had named political leaders and in the CBI probe it was found out that the letter was manipulated, which became a point of heated discussion in the Assembly early this week and continues to rage.

This case took a turn when two days after Vijayan, on the floor of the Assembly, denied any links with controversial middleman T.G. Nandakumar, the latter on Wednesday claimed that they have met on four-five occasions and discussed the letter written by the solar scam accused alleging sexual exploitation, on two occasions.

And now with the Congress led UDF making it clear that they will get to the bottom of the truth when a person like Chandy was needlessly haunted by the CPI-M, a battle is on the cards. Passion has been running high especially after Chandy passed away in July and his son Chandy Oommen, who won a crushing victory in the by-election, has now announced that he will pursue the defamation cases which his father had filed.

