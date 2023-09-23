Congress questions Kerala CM over JD(S) alliance

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (IANS) Congress on Saturday asked the Pinarayi Vijayan led Left Democratic Front (LDF) why they are not ousting ally JD (S) from their Front after its national leadership become an ally of NDA which is led by BJP.

“On one hand they say they are against BJP and on the other hand they ally with JD(S) in Kerala. They even have a cabinet minister from JD(S). This is how CPI-M works,” said Satheesan.

“CPI-M has expressed reservation in joining the INDIA alliance. Vijayan is scared of BJP as he is in neck deep in numerous cases and due to these cases that they are unable to attack the BJP. They should oust the Kerala unit of the JD (S) from the cabinet and from the LDF,” Satheesan said.

Meanwhile K.Krishnankutty, State Minister for Electricity and one of the two legislators of the Kerala unit of JD (S) said they are hoping that the national leadership of their party will allow them to take their own independent political position.

“We are not going to join the NDA as we are strongly with the LDF. Our state unit will be meeting on October 7 to decide on the future course of action,” said Krishnankutty.

