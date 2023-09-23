Mah: 2 killed, 6 injured in gas container blast at Thane company

Thane, Sep 23 (IANS) At least two workers were killed and six others injured in a major explosion in a company in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday, Police said.

The tragedy occurred around 10.45 am at the Century Rayon Co.when the gas container was brought to the company premises and it was being readied by the workers to fill up with Carbon Disulphide (CS2) gas.

Suddenly, there was a massive explosion that rattled the factory premises and nearby buildings, and resulted in eight casualties, including two fatalities.

The cause of the blast is not clear and the Ulhasnagar Police have informed the concerned departments while cordoning off the factory and surroundings and carrying out further investigations.

Of the injured, two are in the ICU and the remaining are in the general ward of the Century Rayon's hospital, and at the Fortis Hospital, while a search is on for the two reported missing in the explosion.

