Congress projected to win Madhya Pradesh polls in a tight contest

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Congress is projected to dethrone the BJP in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls., as per the ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll.

Congress is projected to get 119 seats in the 230 member Madhya Pradesh Assembly -- which goes to plls on November 17 -- marking a gain of five seats from its 2018 tally of 114.

The ruling BJP is set to win 110 seats, a gain of one seat from its previous tally.

Both parties have a similar vote share projection for the state but the Congress is ahead in the seats tally in a tight two-way contest.

The Congress is projected to get 44.6 per cent of votes, while the BJP is slated to get a vote share of 44.7 per cent.

The projected range of seats, as per the opinion poll, is 113-125 for the Congress, and 104-116 for the BJP.

The Congress is projected to win Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and is leading in Telangana while the BJP is set to sweep Rajasthan in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the poll schedule for the Assembly elections in five states from November 7 to November 30 while counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The elections start on November 7 in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases – on November 7 and 17. Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17, while Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on November 23 and 30, respectively. Counting for all states will take place on December 3

