Congress OBC Advisory Council meet held; caste census execution main agenda

Bengaluru, July 15 (IANS) The inaugural meeting of the Congress OBC Advisory Council was held under the chairmanship of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The meeting will resume tomorrow on Wednesday at 10 a.m., and is expected to adopt three resolutions.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, former Karnataka Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad, AICC OBC Department Chairman Anil Jaihind, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, and several Congress leaders from across the country participated in the deliberations.

Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad said that the main agenda was to frame programmes for the upliftment of Backward Classes across India.

"Different states face different sets of challenges. Rahul Gandhi's struggle to ensure a nationwide caste census will be discussed in detail. I believe that, after comprehensive discussions on political, academic, economic, and social aspects affecting backward classes, the meeting will adopt three key resolutions," he added.

When asked whether the meeting aimed to influence Backward Classes currently leaning towards the BJP, Hariprasad said, "Backward Classes have never been with the BJP."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also responded, saying, "The BJP has never stood for social justice. They have always opposed reservations and the principles of social justice. This is a fact. Therefore, we will be discussing how to implement Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's commitment to ensure justice for Backward Classes across the country."

He also added, "I was asked to chair the meeting, so I presided over it. I won't say much today as the meeting is still ongoing. It will resume tomorrow at 10 a.m., and many important issues will be discussed."

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi was the first to initiate a campaign highlighting the issues faced by SCs, STs, and OBCs.

"Rahul Gandhi has taken this up as a mission. As a reformist, he wants to champion their cause," Gehlot added.

"Dalits continue to face discrimination, untouchability still exists, and they live under an imposed sense of inferiority. Adivasis have their own set of challenges. SCs, STs, and OBCs have been grappling with the same issues for 70 years. Rahul Gandhi has committed himself to this mission, and the entire party stands behind him," he said.

AICC OBC Department Chairman Anil Jaihind said, "The OBC Advisory Council was recently formed, and I am the convener of the committee, being the head of the Congress OBC department. We have already held a few discussions, and all top OBC leaders within the Congress are members of the Advisory Council."

"There were some important deliberations today, but I will not disclose them until the discussions are concluded. Once the meeting concludes tomorrow, we will share the resolutions," he added.

"We all know that the Congress, under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and 'Nyay Yodha' Rahul Gandhi, is fighting for the deprived sections of society. It is unfortunate that nearly 90 per cent of the Indian population -- comprising OBCs, SCs, and STs -- continues to face discrimination and denial of opportunities," Jaihind said.

