Ganguly disappointed with India’s batting collapse at Lord’s, hails Jadeja’s grit

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly voiced his disappointment over India’s narrow loss to England in the third Test at Lord’s, where the visitors fell short by just 22 runs in a tense finish. The defeat gave England a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, with India unable to chase down a modest target of 193 on the final day.

Speaking at the Indian Racing League & F4 India Championship on Tuesday, Ganguly said he expected more from India’s batting unit given their form earlier in the series. “A little bit disappointed with the way India batted in this series; they should have gotten this 190,” Ganguly said. “When you saw Jadeja fight and score the runs, batting quality in this team, they will be more disappointed than I am because it was an opportunity to get 2-1 up in the series against England.”

India were bowled out for 170 in 74.5 overs, despite a fighting effort from Ravindra Jadeja, who top-scored with 61 in the second innings. Jadeja had earlier contributed 72 runs in the first innings, continuing his fine run of form in the series.

Ganguly was all praise for the all-rounder’s commitment and consistency. “Jadeja has been exceptional; he is going to continue to play for India as long as he bats and performs like this,” Ganguly said. “He has been around for a long time. He has played some 80 Test matches and more than 200 one-day games. You can see him batting, bowling, and fielding. He is a special player and his batting has really improved over the years with the experience. He is a special player and very important part of this team.”

India will now head to Manchester for the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting July 23, hoping to bounce back and level the series. With two Tests remaining, the visitors still have a chance to script a comeback—but as Ganguly’s comments suggest, their top order must deliver when it matters most.

