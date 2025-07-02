Congress is modern-day Muslim League: BJP's Tuhin Sinha

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Wednesday, accusing it of aligning with radical groups and displaying separatist tendencies.

Drawing parallels with pre-Independence politics, Sinha claimed that the Congress has effectively become the “modern-day Muslim League.”

“I have said before and I repeat today that the Congress party is the modern-day Muslim League,” Tuhin Sinha said, referring to the recent bypoll in Kerala where the Welfare Party of India, affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, extended support to the Congress-led UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath.

“Recently, in the Kerala bypolls, Congress colluded with the Jamaat-e-Islami affiliated party and sought their support,” he added.

Sinha also targeted Congress leader Priyank Kharge over his recent statement suggesting that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would be banned if the Congress came to power in 2029.

“Yesterday, Priyank Kharge threatened that if the Congress comes to power in 2029, they will ban the RSS. You must understand that this clearly means RSS is the only organisation that has fought against such radical groups,” Sinha said.

The BJP has earlier accused both the Congress and CPI(M) of compromising national security by allegedly aligning with groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), particularly in states like Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir.

In a separate attack, Sinha also criticised Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar for his controversial remark referring to Sikkim as a “neighbouring country”, a statement that has sparked outrage, even though on Wednesday the leader clarified that it was a slip of the tongue.

Speaking in Hindi, Sinha said: “Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar’s statement referring to Sikkim as a neighbouring country is highly condemnable."

"It reflects the Congress party’s separatist mindset, its ‘tukde tukde’ mentality. What’s more shocking is that Dr. Ajoy Kumar is a former IPS officer; he is well aware of India’s geography, down to every district. So, making such a statement isn’t ignorance; it exposes the Congress’ Maoist tendencies,” he alleged.

He further linked this incident to past controversies, saying, “We must not forget that during the Doklam standoff in 2017, Rahul Gandhi went to the Chinese Embassy while tensions with China were high. Was that a coincidence or something more? Now, Ajoy Kumar refuses to acknowledge Sikkim as part of India. This isn’t a slip of the tongue, it’s a slip in the Congress’ intentions.”

