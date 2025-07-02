SBI Glitch: What Customers Can Do During Service Outages

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank, experienced a major technical issue for a brief period on Wednesday (July 2). Affected services included YONO, RTGS, NEFT, UPI, Internet Banking (INB), and IMPS.

According to DownDetector, as many as 662 complaints of service outages were reported as of 1:43 PM.

However, the bank promptly resolved the issue and confirmed that all services had been restored by 2:00 PM. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), SBI stated: “All our services are available since 14:00 hrs. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

Alternatives You Can Use in Case of a Banking Outage

If your bank is experiencing issues and you’re unable to make transactions via internet banking, NEFT, RTGS, or UPI, here are some alternatives:

Use UPI Lite

UPI Lite is a simplified version of UPI that works even when bank servers are down. It supports small-value transactions of up to ₹500 without needing a PIN.

You can access UPI Lite through most online payment platforms like PhonePe, Paytm, BHIM, or Google Pay.

The UPI Lite section is usually visible on the home screen. You can add up to ₹2,000 to your UPI Lite wallet and make payments without waiting for bank approval.

Use ATM/Debit Card for Payments

During an outage, you can: