Mysterious illness affects over 120 schoolchildren in Gujarat; officials clueless about cause

Gandhinagar, July 2 (IANS) A health scare unfolded at J.M. Desai Vidhyamandir School in Jhank village of Dehgam taluka in Gujarat, after over 120 students reported eye redness and irritation, burning sensation, and double vision, prompting an urgent response from the state health department. Out of 225 students in the school, 122 children were affected, and were rushed to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for observation and treatment.

Students started going to the hospital for check-up with complaints of eye redness and irritation, burning sensation, and double vision from June 30 and till the time of filing of this report on Wednesday, 120 students are still suffering from the symptoms.

According to health officials, after thorough screening of 120 of the affected students, most of them were discharged, while two remain under observation for lingering symptoms.

Authorities confirmed that the condition of all students is currently stable, and no major complications have been detected so far.

The incident triggered action, with teams from the district administration and the Kadadara Primary Health Centre visiting the school for on-site investigation and preliminary treatment.

Following the visit, the students were referred to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for further tests and monitoring.

Civil hospital authorities ensured not only medical care but also provided meals to the admitted children.

Medical tests, including blood and urine samples, were conducted, and initial reports have ruled out any damage to the kidneys or liver —a major relief for their concerned families.

However, the exact cause of the outbreak remains unknown, leaving health officials puzzled.

Various departments including health, food safety, and education have swung into action, collecting water samples from the school and hostel, along with food samples.

These have been sent for laboratory testing, and officials are now awaiting the reports to determine the root cause of the mysterious illness.

Despite over 24 hours passing since the first cases were reported, no department has been able to identify the exact source or nature of the illness.

The lack of clarity and coordination has raised concerns about administrative preparedness and response in handling such sudden health outbreaks.

