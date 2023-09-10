Congress leaders demand probe after CBI report on conspiracy against Oomen Chandy in solar case

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Vadakara constituency K. Muraleedharan has demanded a detailed probe into CBI report which revealed conspiracy against the former Chief Minister late Oomen Chandy in the solar scam case.

He said that this would be discussed in the Congress high level meeting which will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

K. Muraleedharan who is also the former KPCC president said, “The court is considering the CBI report and the details in the report will be made revealed once the report is made public.”

Former Kerala home minister and senior leader of the Congress party, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan also demanded a probe into the matter. Thiruvanchoor while speaking to media persons said, “Identity of the people who betrayed Oomen Chandy should be made public as also the CBI report.”

The report submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had exonerated Oomen Chandy in the case.

The report points to the role of a few people including a former minister, a controversial middleman and other political leaders connected to the left front.

It may be noted that a woman had complained to the police that Chandy in his capacity as Chief Minister had sexually assaulted her promising to sanction her contracts for solar installations in state.

The CBI report states that the woman who had raised the complaint had drafted four more letters in addition to the original one to implicate political leaders.

The first letter written by the woman while she was in jail did not mention the name of Oomen Chandy or any references on him. The CBI found that the name was later included in the letter.

The CBI report also said that a controversial middle man was behind this and this person had two letters written by the woman complainant.

The CBI could not gather any evidence to support the claim that she was sexually abused at the Cliff house, the official residence of the Chief Minister.

The report which has the statements recorded by the CBI has references to former minister and left front MLA, K.B. Ganesh Kumar, and his close relative Saranya Manoj who is a bus operator.

Meanwhile, Oomen Chandy’s son and newly elected incumbent MLA, Chandy Oomen told media persons at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday that everyone believes that a controversy was hatched against his father and that truth would definitely come out one day.

