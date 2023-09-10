Pooja Gor calls Dulquer Salmaan a ‘natural actor’ and ‘very easy to work with’

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Calling her co-actor Dulquer Salmaan a "wonderful person", actress Pooja A Gor opened up on sharing screen with him in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, and spoke about their bond.

Pooja was recently seen in crime-thriller series 'Guns & Gulaabs’, in which she is seen playing officer Arjun's (played by Dulquer) better-half.

‘Guns & Gulaabs' is a captivating narrative of firsts, set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade.

The genre-blending series intertwines romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists, with young adult themes.

Talking to IANS, Pooja spoke on her on and off screen bond with Dulquer.

“Well we can see the on screen bond of our characters on the show. It’s the best way to describe Madhu and Arjun’s bond. Off screen, I would say DQ is a wonderful person. Very easy to work with. Such a natural actor. We were on the same page right from the beginning which was great. I am glad I am paired opposite him on the show,” she shared.

Created by the ingenious duo Raj & DK, 'Guns & Gulaabs' bears their original comedy signature throughout.

How does Pooja describe the creative vision of Raj & DK?

The ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ actress said: “It was an absolute pleasure to see them at work. Their unique style of storytelling, the characters they build, the worlds they build in every show and the conviction that they have in their script is awe-inspiring.”

“They give a lot of freedom to their actors to improvise and give their inputs. What I appreciate the most about them is the novelty of all of their projects,” she shared.

Pooja said: “The entire experience on ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ was spectacular. Directors Raj & DK are as brilliant as they say they are. And so is their team. They made me feel at home.”

If she relates to her character Madhu?

The 32-year-old actress said: “Madhu is such a sweet simple woman. She is very relatable. You will find a woman like her everywhere you look around. A woman dedicated to her family.”

“The one quality that I would like to imbibe from Madhu was how she never lost heart and knew how to start all over again everytime she had to move to another city,” said Pooja.

Pooja also shared a vivid memory from the shoot of the show, saying: “I get nervous before shooting for every new project. And I remember before giving my very first shot for the show which is also the very first scene of mine on the show, I felt my heart pounding as if it was going fall out of my chest.”

“Raj sir, who was directing me that day, came to explain the scene, had such a calming energy that it immediately soothed my nerves,” she added.

Set against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos.

Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts. The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik who is seen in a career-defining performance.

It is streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.