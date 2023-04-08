Cong doing politics over Amul, claims Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) Amid Amul's announcement to sell its milk and curd in Karnataka, and the Congress terming it as a move to "finish off" Nandini brand of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the grand-old party is doing politics over the issue.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Bommai said: "There is no need for anyone to get concerned about Amul brand. We will initiate steps to make brand Nandini more competitive. Nandini will become number one brand in the country."

State Health Minister K. Sudhakar said the BJP government has given subsidy to state's milk producers. It has given Rs 5 for every litre of milk to farmers as subsidy. The system is made in such a way that farmers are given benefits out of income of KMF.

"Nandini brand is not confined to Karnataka. The Nandini milk is sold to the army, Tirupathi, Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra states," Sudhakar added.

"Other brands are being sold in the state from long time. Is Amul a BJP brand and Nandini a Congress brand," Sudhakar asked.

Congress has started a campaign in the state against the sale of Amul milk and other products. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah charged that after "swallowing" the banks built by our people in the name of merger, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are now all set to close down Nandini brand, which is lifeline of Karnataka farmers.

State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar stated that Amul brand is being "imposed" on the state. He had charged that the objective behind this is progress of Gujarat and to "finish off" Karnataka brand.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy has called upon people to oppose the move of selling Amul milk in the state.

