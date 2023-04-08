Karimnagar: The death due to heart attack among youngsters is back in the news and the latest incident was reported from the Karimnagar district of Telangana where two youths died of cardiac arrest in two different places on Friday. While one died while playing cricket, the other was on his way to do agricultural work.

As per reports in Sakshi, Shanigaram Anjaneyulu (37), a resident of Sundaragiri village in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district had gone to play cricket for the Banjerupalli team in a cricket tournament organized in the village limits. He bowled two overs and during the third over, he fell to the ground after bowling the second ball. The fellow players noticed foam from his mouth and thought it was a seizure attack and he was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Anjaneyulu used to make a living by tailoring. He is survived by his wife Dhanalakshmi and mother Mallavva. His body was kept in Husnabad government hospital. BRS MLA V Satish Kumar visited the hospital and condoled his death. He assured that the family members of the deceased would be given support on behalf of the government.

In the second case Jeela Sathish (32), a resident of Sambayyapalle village in Ganneruvaram mandal, was supporting his family by farming and plying an auto. On Friday, he was on his way to water his maize crop and suffered a heart attack near his field and collapsed. Farmers who were passing by noticed Sathish and took him to a local doctor who declared him dead on arrival. The deceased is survived by his wife Kavitha, a son, and two daughters.

