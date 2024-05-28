Cong, CPI(M), Trinamool looted Bengal in phases: PM Modi

Kolkata, May 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress, CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress of looting West Bengal in phases.

“First the Congress looted West Bengal. The CPI(M) did the same thing. And now Trinamool Congress has crossed all limits of plundering the state,” he said while addressing an election meeting at Barasat Lok Sabha constituency.

While campaigning in support of Swapan Mukherjee, the BJP candidate from Barasat, the PM said, “Under the facade of opposing each other, Left parties and Trinamool Congress are clandestine partners. The West Bengal Chief Minister has openly declared support for the Congress and the Left parties at the national level.

“So each vote in favour of the Left will actually go into the kitty of Trinamool Congress. But the people of West Bengal have now understood their game.”

He claimed that the Trinamool Congress and allies of the INDIA bloc were not interested in development.

“They are only interested in pampering their vote bank. Those who are always talking in favour of protection of the Constitution of the country should come to Bengal and see what is happening here,” PM Modi said.

He attacked the Trinamool Congress for slamming Calcutta High Court judges following a recent order by a Division Bench cancelling all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010.

“Anyone who reveals the dirty truth becomes the enemy of the ruling party. Now my question is whether the Trinamool Congress will unleash its goons against the judges.

“Even great institutions like the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha and ISKCON and their monks have come under attack by the Trinamool Congress,” the PM said.

Accusing the INDIA bloc of spreading falsehoods about CAA, the PM said that citizenship for people from the Matua community was a reality now.

“Forget Trinamool Congress, there is no power in the world which can stop Modi from implementing CAA now,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.