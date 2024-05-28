VK Pandian narrates 9 self-goals by BJP in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 28 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide and former bureaucrat V.K. Pandian on Tuesday attacked the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party by narrating nine “self-goals” scored by the BJP in Odisha.

“People of Odisha find it unacceptable the way Lord Jagannath is being dragged into politics by BJP,” Pandian said while addressing a press conference.

He said that the first self-goal of the BJP is the disrespect shown to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by its leaders, especially the leaders coming from outside and the union minister here. He asserted that BJP leaders are disrespecting the Chief Minister by using objectionable and foul language.

“BJP’s manifesto makes it clear that they will stop the Mission Shakti project if they come to power. Their leadership have always been scheming against the Mission Shakti project and also maligned the mothers involved in the project. The mothers of Mission Shakti are in pain and anger over the disrespect. As many as 70 lakh women have united against the BJP,” Pandian said.

He alleged that the BJP has said in its manifesto to stop the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha.

“The people of Odisha know that Ayushman Bharat is for BPL families but the BSKY scheme is for all. Around 90 percent of the state is getting benefits under BSKY while only 40 to 50 lakh people will be benefited under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Where will the rest go?,” questioned Pandian.

The senior BJD leader also stated that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has created 5T school, college and announced a separate youth budget. He said that the Chief Minister is providing scholarships to 98 per cent of the students under the NUA-O scholarship scheme.

He alleged that BJP will stop the scholarship and this is the biggest self-goal of the party.

“The Chief Minister has created the Special Development Councils (SDCs) to safeguard and preserve the language, culture, art and places of worship of the tribals in Odisha. The BJP has not set up any such SDCs in the tribal-dominated areas of those states where the double-engine government is in power. BJP will close the SDCs after coming to power,” Pandian said.

He said there is no communal harmony or peace in the states where the double-engine government is in power. He said that the BJP has included those politician in their party who were thrown away by the BJD for their involvement in serious criminal activities.

Pandian stated that following the announcement of free electricity by the Chief Minister, the BJP was shocked and promised free electricity through the installation of solar panels on rooftops at the cost of Rs 50,000. He accused the BJP of hoodwinking people through this scheme.

Pandian termed the BJP’s announcement of Rs 3100 Minimum Support Price per quintal rice paddy as an election ‘jumla’. He asserted that it is the duty of the Central government to announce MSP. However, BJP despite remaining in power for 10 long years at the Centre didn’t make any announcement in this regard.

The BJD leader also alleged that BJP’s promise regarding the Rs 50,000 voucher to the mothers of the state under the Subhadra scheme is a ‘jumla’ like the much-touted ‘jumla’ made by BJP about giving Rs 15 lakhs each to every person.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.