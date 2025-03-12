Cong calls MP govt's Budget for 2025-26 as 'karz ka budget"

Bhopal, March 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government, on Wednesday, presented its estimated state Budget of Rs 4.21 lakh crore, calling it a vision document for "Viksit (developed) Madhya Pradesh" on Wednesday, the Opposition Congress called it as "karz ka budget" (budget of debt).

The Congress strategically criticised Chief Minister Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government's Budget in and outside the Assembly premises.

Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar, opposed the state Budget putting bundles covered with black clothes on heads at the Assembly premises.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari and other senior party leaders, including former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, alleged that BJP government's budget is such that the limit of borrowing can be increased for further loan ammount.

"On the day, Madhya Pradesh government presented its Budget, on the other hand, it borrowed Rs 5,000 as loan. BJP has announced increase in the Budget so that borrowing limit increases further. This Budget has nothing special for tribals and unemployed youths," Patwari said.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also criticised the state Budget, saying that the Rs 4.2 lakh crore Budget presented in the House is equal to final debt on Madhya Pradesh, which is also around 4 lakh crore.

The Congress leader also said that the people of Madhya Pradesh were expecting that the BJP government will increase monthly financial assistance for women under "Ladli Behna Yojana" up to Rs 3,000 per month from Rs 1,250 at present.

"Forget about the increase, the number of women beneficiaries under the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' has decreased. This Budget is equal to the financial debt on Madhya Pradesh. This Budget doesn't show any concrete step which can reduce the state's financial debt," Kamal Nath added.

Presenting the second annual Budget of the Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who is also state's Finance Minister, said the Budget has been prepared to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of 'Developed India 2047'.

"This Budget is a draft to implement the 'GYAN' (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari) mantra of PM Modi in the form of a vision on the land of Madhya Pradesh... This Budget will strengthen the happiness and prosperity of villages, poor, youth, food providers, women and farmers," Devda added.

