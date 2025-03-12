Chaurya Paatam on April 18 for Summer Holidays

Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina is stepping into film production with Chaurya Paatam, a heist comedy starring Indhra Ram.

Marking the directorial debut of Nikhil Gollamari, the film is backed by a story from renowned cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Ghattamaneni, who also handles the cinematography.

Set to release on April 18th, Chaurya Paatam blends crime, comedy, and thrills, promising an engaging cinematic experience during the summer holidays.

The release date poster features Indhra Ram, Payal Radhakrishna, Mast Ali, Madee Manepalli, and Anji Valguman, all intently gazing into a deep, mysterious wall.

With the teaser already generating buzz and a promotional song further amplifying anticipation, Indhra Ram’s seamless performance has left a strong impression. To sustain the momentum, the makers are gearing up for an aggressive promotional campaign in the coming days.