Cong-BJP workers clash in K'taka, 4 FIRs filed & 18 detained

Yadgir (Karnataka), April 7 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have filed four FIRs and taken 18 people into custody in connection with an incident of violence between the Congress and BJP workers in Yadgir district.

Yadgir Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. C.B. Ved Murthy stated on Friday that the situation has been reined in and peace established. Three platoons of KSRP, one para military force company, two DySPs, 100 police constables, five Circle Police Inspectors and PSIs have been deputed to monitor the situation.

"Curfew orders have been clamped in Surapura constituency till April 8. The involvement of 120 persons has been found in the cases and police will continue to hunt the accused," SP Ved Murthy stated.

The BJP and Congress party workers clashed at Kodekal in Hunasagi taluk on Thursday. Stone pelting was reported and more than 10 cars were damaged in the incident. The violence broke out when Raja Krishnappa Nayaka and Shanta Gouda Channapattana, who joined the Congress from BJP, were taking a procession.

At the time the procession passed through Kodekal village, where religious fare was happening, an argument broke out regarding making way for the vehicles. The argument led to an altercation and turned violent in no time.

Hundreds of workers of the Congress party staged a protest before the police station on Friday demanding the arrest of all accused persons. They alleged that the BJP workers had assaulted and pelted stones on them during campaigning.

