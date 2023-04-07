PM Modi’s Visit: Take Note of Traffic Diversions in Hyderabad Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Gear up for traffic diversions in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday. PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati tomorrow and also attend a public meeting at Parade Grounds.

The Hyderabad traffic police have advised the citizens to plan their day ahead and take alternate routes as the traffic curbs will remain in force from 9 am to 2.30 pm on Saturday.

The traffic advisory issued by the police states that commuters may find heavy traffic congestion on these routes:

Monappa (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) – Green Lands – Prakashnagar – Rasoolpura – CTO – Plaza – SBH– YMCA – St. John Rotary – Sangeeth crossroad– Alugadda Bavi – Mettuguda – Chilkalguda – Tivoli – Balamrai- Sweekar Upkar – Secunderabad Club – Trimulgherry – Tadbund – Central Point.

Similarly, the road segment between Tivoli crossroads to Plaza crossroads and vice versa will be closed to the public. In addition to these, road stretch between SBH crossroads to Sweekar Upkar junction and vice versa would also be closed for traffic

